Notify consumers on power cuts through SMS: GESCOM MD

Positively responding to the grievances of high tension (HT) and extra high tension (EHT) consumers on abrupt power disruptions, R. Ragapriya, Managing Director of Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM), a State-owned company entrusted with supplying power to the six districts of Kalyana Karnataka, told executive engineers to notify the consumers on the regular power cuts through SMS.

Addressing a meeting of HT and EHT consumers at GESCOM headquarters here recently, she directed the officers concerned to map all 2,600 GESCOM towers in Urja Mitra portal and feed the consumers’ numbers in the system so that the information on the regular and scheduled power supply cuts could easily be passed.

When Ms. Ragapriya showed displeasure with the poor attendance of consumers in the meeting and questioned officials on the issue, an officer said that Kalaburagi was too far for Ballari consumers to attend the meeting.

Representatives of the Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry suggested that GESCOM can hold consumers’ meeting at the places of the consumers’ convenience instead of holding them at its headquarters.

Ms. Ragapriya directed Chief Engineer of Ballari division to conduct a consumers’ meeting in Ballari itself so that the Ballari and Koppal consumers could actively participate.

A few plastic manufacturing units appealed to the MD to waive their pending electricity as their business was declining owing to the ban on single-use plastic material.

Ms. Ragapriya, however, clarified that there was no provision for complete waiving of usage charges in the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission norms.

Representatives of Sri Satya Sai Saraswati Education Society said that an electric pole had dangerously bent towards their school building and appealed the officers to correct it to avert accidents.

Ms. Ragapriya directed the engineer to immediately visit the spot and submit a report on the action taken.

Consumers from Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari participated in the meeting.