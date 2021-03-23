Notification for Belagavi bypolls issued

Belagavi

23 March 2021 00:36 IST

The process for holding byelections to the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat began on Monday with the Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer issuing the official notification.

He held a meeting with officers about preparations for the bypolls.

Officers will accept nomination papers from Tuesday. The last day for filing nomination papers is March 30. Scrutiny will be held on March 31. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is April 3. Polling will be on held April 17 and votes will be counted on May 2.

Advertising

Advertising

The model code of conduct will end with the completion of the poll process on May 4.

There are a total of 18,07,250 voters, with 9,08,103 men, 8,99,091 women and 56 others. The constituency has 7,925 service voters and 12,290 disabled voters. Officers have identified 329 VIPs.

As per the voter age profile, there are 41,335 aged above 80. A total of 2,566 polling booths will be set up. As many as 11,290 officers will be on poll duty in these booths. A total of 41,535 postal ballots would be issued to poll duty officers and other voters.

A round-the-clock helpline has been established for the byelections. The numbers are 0831-2406332 (code of conduct violations), 0831-2406304 (Cvigil) and 0831-2406325 (general complaints).