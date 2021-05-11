Notices to be served on non-cooperating hospitals: Minister

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday said notices will be served on private hospitals that are not cooperating with the government in setting aside beds for treatment of patients referred by it.

While thanking hospitals that responded to the government’s appeal and agreed to give 50% of beds for COVID-19 patients, the Minister said: “I express my gratitude to hospitals that rose to the occasion and made available beds for the patients. Notices will be served on the non-cooperating hospitals”.

At the meeting to review COVID-19 situation in Mysuru district, Mr. Somashekar said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has thanked Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt for agreeing to give 300 more oxygenated beds in JSS Hospital.

He told the officials to visit all 34 private hospitals that have agreed to give 50% beds, and examine the bed capacity and how many beds had been allotted for COVID-19 patients. A report on the bed status must be submitted after the inspection, he said.

The team comprising a doctor and an officer from the departments of revenue and police must visit every hospital and check whether they have complied with the order and set aside 50% beds.

Mr. Somashekar also said steps will be taken to increase the number of oxygenated beds in the newly-opened Seth Mohandas Tulsidas MCH Hospital, Beedi Workers’ Hospital and the super-speciality hospital.

On the rise in the number of patients’ attendants thronging K.R. Hospital, he said “such things may trigger more cases”.

“The COVID-19 war room is getting calls for beds and other details on the pandemic even from neighbouring districts. This has added pressure on the war room network and therefore more telephone lines will be added soon,” he told the meeting.