August 29, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga police sent traffic rule violation notices to 655 vehicle owners on August 28 when the Integrated Traffic Management System became operational.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar informed mediapersons that the violations were detected by cameras installed at 13 major traffic junctions. Based on the vehicle data available with the department, notices have been sent through SMS.

The traffic violations detected on the first day include signal jumping (613), speeding (36), riding without a helmet (4), driving without fastening seat belt (1), and speaking over mobile phone while riding (1).

The cameras can detect speed violations, breaking a signal, whether seat belt has been fastened, riding without a helmet, speaking on mobile phone while driving, and the vehicle registration details on the number plate. The system has been introduced under the Smart City project.

66 cases for causing public nuisance

Police in Shivamogga and Bhadravati sub-divisions conducted an area domination exercise on August 28 night. During the rounds, they booked 66 cases against persons causing public nuisance.