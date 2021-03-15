Notices served to Tanveer Sait’s aides for anti-party protest

MYSURU

15 March 2021 19:25 IST

The Mysuru City Congress Committee has served notices to eight supporters of Tanveer Sait, former Minister and MLA, seeking an explanation for their reported participation in an anti-party protest held in the backdrop of the Mayoral polls in Mysuru last month.

The show-cause notices issued by Mysuru City Congress Committee refer to their alleged participation in an anti-party protest held in front of Mr Sait’s residence on February 26, where party workers shouted slogans against the party, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, and former Assembly Speake Ramesh Kumar.

The notices have sought an explanation from Mr Sait’s aides within seven days why action should not be taken against them for participating in anti-party activities that had affected the prestige of the party.

Advertising

Advertising

Mysuru City Congress Committee president R. Murthy told The Hindu that the notices had been issued following directions from the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

The notices had been served to eight persons including president of party’s Azeez Sait Block Abdul Khader Shahid, KPCC member P. Raju, secretary of Azeez Sait Block M.N. Lokesh, vice-president of party’s District Congress Committee Anwar Pasha, member of party’s Mohammed Sait block Mohammed Irfan, treasurer of Sowcar Channaiah Block Congress Shahenshah, and executive committee member of Sowcar Channaiah Block Congress Habeeb.

The notice said that their participation in the anti-party protests had appeared in the media and social media platforms.

Two days after the Congress aligned with the JD(S) during the Mayoral polls in Mysuru by ceding the post of Mayor, trouble erupted in the party in Mysuru with Mr. Siddaramaiah taking serious exception to Mr Sait’s unilateral decision.

Though Mr. Siddaramaiah, who also hails from Mysuru, had approved a tie-up with the JD(S) only on the condition that the Mayor’s post comes to the Congress, Mr. Sait’s decision to accept the Deputy Mayor’s post to keep the BJP out of power did go down well.

As soon as it emerged that Mr. Sait had been summoned by the KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar to Bengaluru to be served with a notice, Mr. Sait’s angry supporters gathered in front of his house and started shouting slogans.

Taking serious note of the development, AICC despatched party secretary Madhu Goud Yakshi to Mysuru as an observer for gathering information from the party leaders in the city. Mr. Yakshi had submitted his report to the AICC.