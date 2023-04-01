Notices served to BJP and Congress leaders in Kodagu for social media posts violating model code of conduct

April 01, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP and Congress leaders in Kodagu district have been served notices for alleged violation of model code of conduct through their social media posts.

They include BJP MLAs K.G. Bopaiah and Appachu Ranjan, besides Congress ticket aspirant for Madikeri Assembly constituency Manthar Gowda.

The election officials have pointed out that prior permission from the district media certification and monitoring committee has to be mandatorily obtained before issuing political statements in print, electronic, social media or other platforms when the model code of conduct is in force.

Returning Officer of Madikeri Assembly constituency issued a notice to BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan on Saturday citing his social media post bearing the party symbol on the occasion of birth anniversaries of Shivakumar Swamiji and Keshav Baliram Hegdewar.

On Friday, the Returning Officer of Virajpet Assembly constituency served a notice to Mr. Bopaiah for sharing a political picture while wishing the students for the SSLC examination through a social media post.

Mr. Manthar Gowda was served with a notice from the Returning Officer of Madikeri Assembly constituency on March 30 for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by wishing the people on the occasion of Ramanavami through WhatsApp groups.

Similiarly, political activist V.P. Shashidhar was also served with a notice by the Returning Officer of Madikeri for sharing videos with political messages on WhatsApp groups for which he is the admin.

Another political activist, Sachin Chiriyapanda, has also been served with a notice on Friday for violating the model code of conduct by using a political picture while posting a greeting on social media on Gen. K.S. Thimmaiah’s birth anniversary.

Sources in the district media certification and monitoring committee said the social media is monitored by a specially constituted committee which also acts upon receiving complaints from the general public.