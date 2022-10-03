Notices issued to two dissident JD(S) MLAs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly secretriat has issued notices to two dissident Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs from Gubbi and Kolar S.R. Srinivas and Srinivas Gowda, respectively, seeking their response to alleged cross voting during the recently concluded elections to Rajya Sabha.

The notices have been issued by Assembly Secretary M.K. Vishalakshi based on the complaint that has been filed by JD(S) seeking action against the two legislators under the anti-defection law. Sources said that while it was the first notice issued to them, the second notice would be issued if they do not respond. The two dissident legislators were accused of cross voting, enabling the victory of BJP candidate Lahar Singh that resulted in the defeat of JD(S) candidate Kupendra Reddy.