Notice to Shettar, Sait on pleas challenging their election

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered issue of notices to the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and the former Minister Tanvir Sait on two petitions questioning their election to the State Legislative Assembly from the Hubballi–Dharwad Central constituency and Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru, respectively, in the elections held on May 12.

Justice A.S. Bopanna passed separate orders on a petition filed by Mahesh Nalwad, a defeated Congress candidate challenging Mr. Shettar’s election, and another petition filed by Abdul Majeed, a candidate from the SDPI who had secured the third position as per the number of votes secured by candidates in Narasimharaja constituency.

It has been alleged in Mr. Nalwad’s petition that there were serious mismatch in the number of votes registered in the EVMs and those registered in the VVPAT machines.

Meanwhile, in his petition, Mr. Majeed sought a direction for counting of votes registered in all the VVPAT slips used while alleging there were differences in the votes polled and voted registered in the VVPAT machines. It has been alleged in the petition that a family member of Mr. Sait had three voter ID cards and there was a possibility of more such bogus voter ID cards.