Notice to Labour Department official over violation of COVID-19 protocol in Karnataka

A file photo of Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi inspecting COVID-19 related precautionary measures at Moolehole check post on the Karnataka-Kerala border.

MYSURU

12 July 2021 15:08 IST

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner acts on reports of absence of any precautionary or safety measures during distribution of ration kits in Kollegal on July 9

The Labour Inspector of Kollegal taluk in Chamarajanagar near Mysuru has been served with a show cause notice for violation of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour during distribution of ration kits by Karnataka State Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board in Kollegal.

The show cause noticed issued by Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi comes in the wake of reports of absence of any precautionary or safety measures during distribution of ration kits by the Board in Kollegal on July 9.

A statement from the district administration said the workers, who had gathered in large numbers, were not wearing masks or maintaining social distance while referring to media reports about the chaos during the ration kits distribution programme.

The Deputy Commissioner issued a show cause notice to Labour Inspector P. Chandru under provisions of Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. The Labour Inspector has been asked to give a written reply in three days failing which he has been warned of action as per law.

The Deputy Commissioner has written a separate letter to Chamarajanagar district labour officer to conduct an inquiry into violation of COVID-19 appropriate behavior during the programme organised to distribute ration kits to building and construction labourers in Kollegal, and submit a report.

Mr. Ravi has also asked the Labour Department official to ensure that no lapses take place during distribution of ration kits elsewhere in the district.