Notice to Karnataka govt. on petition seeking extension of health scheme

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a petition seeking extension of benefit of cashless Jyothi Sanjivini health scheme to all the employees of the Karnataka Government Medical Education Institutions.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order on a PIL petition filed by the Karnataka Government Medical Education Institutions Employees’ Welfare Association.

The petitioner pointer pointed out that scheme was extended to certain categories of government employees under the Medical Education Department but employees of the government medical institutions were not given the benefit of availing of cashless treatment at the hospitals of their choice.

Also, the petitioner said that extension of cashless health scheme would be a great help for its members as hundreds of employees working in government medical institutions are also being affected by COVID-19.

However, government counsel said that the representation of the petitioner-association is under consideration of the government and a decision is expected shortly.

Noticing that more than 300 employees of government medical institutions have been affected by COVID-19, the Bench adjourned further hearing till August 20 after recording the government’s assurance that the association’s representation for extension of the scheme is under active consideration.