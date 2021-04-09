Notice served on Yatnal, says BJP leader

It is as if he has been removed from the party: Arun Singh

BJP national secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh has said the party has served a notice on senior member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his objectionable statements.

“It is as if he has been removed from the party,” Mr. Arun Singh told journalists in Belagavi on Friday. The party did not tolerate indiscipline at any level.

“The BJP is a disciplined and democratic party. We have a committee that looks into such issues. That person’s response has been received by the committee. Once it submits a report , we will remove him.”

Without taking Mr. Yatnal’s name, Mr .Singh said that it was a minor issue for the party. “We have not removed him till now. Why is that so? Please think about it. There could be a strategy behind it, no?,” he said.

“Anyway BJP has no faith in him. Zero faith in him, that is what we have. These are all small things. I don't want to take his name and make him famous.”

Reacting to RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa's letter to the Governor against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, he said the issue has been resolved. He argued that it was not a political issue. “I feel, however, that Mr. Eshwarappa should not have gone to Raj Bhavan,” he added.

He later held a meeting with party leaders including Umesh Katti, R Shankar and others.