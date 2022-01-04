Notice issued to pvt. college

MYSURU

04 January 2022 21:53 IST

The Department of PU Education has issued notice to a private PU College in the city over a dispute between the trustees that has a bearing on students’ education.

It has transpired that difference of opinion among the trustees over fund utilisation has escalated to an extent wherein one of the members got the land leased to run the educational institution cancelled and the same was registered afresh in the name of another institution.

Deputy Director of PU Education Srinivasmurthy said cancellation of lease has been challenged in court. On Monday, there was a fracas in front of the institution located in Vijayanagar where the gates were shut even with a few students inside. But Mr. Srinivasmmurthy said classes were yet to commence and order was subsequently restored.

However, a notice has been issued to the trustees to explain the incident failing which the official has warned that the Department may have to withdraw the permission to run the institution and shift the students to other colleges.

Mr.Srinivasmurthy said there were about 50 students enrolled for various courses in the college of whom about 12 have already sought a transfer.