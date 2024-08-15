There is nothing wrong in revising the guidelines of the guarantee schemes to see that they reach only the poor in Karnataka, according to Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M. B. Patil.

“What is wrong in revising guarantee guidelines to reach deserving beneficiaries? In fact, not excluding the rich from the list of beneficiaries amounts to misuse of public funds,” the Minister told reporters after the Independence Day celebrations in Vijayapura on August 15.

“All schemes are run by public funds, or the taxes collected from the people. It becomes our responsibility, therefore, to see that these funds are spent properly, and there is no needless expenditure. That is why there is a talk of revising the guidelines. I do not think there is anything wrong with it. Of course, it is my personal opinion and we will all follow the decision taken by the government of Karnataka,” he said.

He reiterated that the schemes are aimed at welfare and equitable development, and would not be stopped at any cost. They may however, be revised or modified to reach the deserving beneficiaries.

“I would like to ask the opposition leaders, who keep taunting us about the schemes, why do leaders like R. Ashok, B. Y. Vijayendra, and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal need such schemes? Why does someone like M. B. Patil need free power supply? There is nothing wrong if these (people) are excluded,” he said.

He would wholeheartedly welcome Mr. Yatnal’s proposed padayatra (march) from Kudal Sangam to Ballari, as it would not only expose alleged irregularities in the present government, but also those committed during the BJP rule, and the alleged mishandling of the Covid epidemic. “Mr. Yatnal has clarified this in public,” Mr. Patil said.