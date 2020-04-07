‘Nothing wrong if shot dead’

MLA and Chief Minister’s Parliamentary Secretary M.P. Renukacharya yet again courted controversy saying there was nothing wrong if the Tablighi event participants, who did not get themselves tested, were shot dead.
Speaking to presspersons after food distribution at Patal Lingeshwar Temple in Davanagere on Tuesday, Mr. Renukacharya said that those who had participated in the Tablighi event were not coming out on their own to get tested and for getting treatment. “The will be nothing wrong if they are shot dead. From one such person, the virus will infect the whole nation,” he said.
However, he said that “not all minorities were anti-nationals or terrorists” and he would appeal to those who had participated in the Delhi congregation to go to the hospital and get themselves tested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.