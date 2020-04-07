‘Nothing wrong if shot dead’

MLA and Chief Minister’s Parliamentary Secretary M.P. Renukacharya yet again courted controversy saying there was nothing wrong if the Tablighi event participants, who did not get themselves tested, were shot dead.

Speaking to presspersons after food distribution at Patal Lingeshwar Temple in Davanagere on Tuesday, Mr. Renukacharya said that those who had participated in the Tablighi event were not coming out on their own to get tested and for getting treatment. “The will be nothing wrong if they are shot dead. From one such person, the virus will infect the whole nation,” he said.

However, he said that “not all minorities were anti-nationals or terrorists” and he would appeal to those who had participated in the Delhi congregation to go to the hospital and get themselves tested.