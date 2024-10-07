GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nothing special about Satish Jarkiholi meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, says Priyanka Jarkiholi

It was a routine, regular meeting, according to the Chikkodi MP

Published - October 07, 2024 07:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Chikkodi MP Priyanka Jarkiholi speaking at a function to felicitate meritorious students from the Valmiki- Bedar-Nayaka community in Belagavi on Sunday.

Chikkodi MP Priyanka Jarkiholi speaking at a function to felicitate meritorious students from the Valmiki- Bedar-Nayaka community in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

There is nothing special about the meeting between Minister Satish Jarkiholi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP and the Congress leader’s daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“Satish Jarkiholi keeps meeting Mr. Kharge whenever he visits New Delhi. The recent one is just one of the many such cordial meetings. It is a routine, regular meeting. It is not related to change of leadership in the State or any such thing,” the Chikkodi Lok Sabha member said.

To a query on the social media campaign for making Satish Jarkiholi the next Chief Minister, she responded saying that it was not new either.

“It has been happening for a decade now. He has fans and followers across the State and they want him to become the Chief Minister. However, such developments do not happen rapidly. They take several years of time. What is important is that Satish Jarkiholi has never said that he will try to become the Chief Minister now,” she said.

She said that she will raise his voice for the sake of several backward communities that are seeking inclusion in the State and Central list of Scheduled Tribes.

Later, she participated in a ceremony to award meritorious students from the Valmiki-Bedar-Nayaka community.

“The community is socially and educationally backward. It should focus on social and educational development. I appeal to all parents to send their children, especially girl children, to school and college. Let us work hard for the future of our children. Education is the only way to see development,” she said.

She appealed to members of the community to remain united.

