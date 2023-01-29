HamberMenu
Nothing finalised yet on candidates: CM Bommai

The chief minister claimed that the one-day visit of Home Minister Amit Shah had strengthened the BJP wave in the state, and surveys were underway for selection of candidates

January 29, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the BJP was strong in Kittur Karnataka and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit had further boosted the morale of party workers.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the BJP was strong in Kittur Karnataka and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit had further boosted the morale of party workers. | Photo Credit: ANI

Claiming that BJP wave was sweeping the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday clarified nothing had been finalised yet on the candidates for the Assembly elections and that just surveys were underway.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Sunday, Mr. Bommai said that the one-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah had created a stir in the state leading to a BJP wave in Karnataka.

Mr. Bommai said that the BJP was strong in Kittur Karnataka and Mr. Shah’s visit had further boosted the morale of party workers.

Strong participation

Mocking the Congress, he said that its leaders were behaving like they had already come to power. “Whatever one may say, the truth is different. And it is evident during our leaders’ visit. Large number of people are participating in our rallies with enthusiasm, which shows our victory is certain. Our strength is a strong booth-level organisation,“ he said.

To a query, he clarified that during the Belagavi meeting no special instructions were given, but they had been asked to prepare for the election.

Mr. Bommai claimed that the state’s political culture was neither individual-based nor hate-based but issue and development based.

The chief minister said that the party was going before the people with achievements of State and Union governments. However Congress leaders had become desperate and it was evident in the kind of language they were using, he added.

No in-party differences

The chief minister claimed that there were no differences within the party, and on any issue, the decision of elders was ultimate. In the case of Belagavi, there were no differences, he said.

He also clarified that, National General Secretary B.L. Santosh visited Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Mysuru, Mandya, Bagalkot and Vijayapura to address organisational issues.

Addressing the ‘Go Back Ashok’ campaign in Mandya, Mr. Bommai said there was no need to give importance to it as only few were opposed to the change of district in-charge there.

