Notes exchange gang held

June 02, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a police constable from Maharashtra and two others on charge of duping people by exchanging ₹2,000 notes with ₹500, along with some extra money. Sagar Sadashiv Jadhav, 31, a constable from Miraj in Maharashtra, Arif Azij, 34, and Laxman Naik, 36, of Linganur in Maharashtra were arrested by Kagwad police.

The accused had extracted over ₹2 lakh from an unsuspecting trader who was expecting ₹500 notes in exchange of ₹2,000. The gang had convinced him that it was very difficult to exchange ₹2,000 notes in banks. However, they would run away before handing over the money by saying that police were going to raid them. Sagar Jadhav would arrive at the spot and chase away the gang.

The Kagwad trader complained to the police who traced the accused and caught them while they were trying a similar trick on another trader. SP Sanjiv Patil appealed to the public not to fall prey to such gangs.

CONNECT WITH US