Noted singer Shivamogga Subbanna passes away
National award-winning Sugama Sangeetha singer Shivamogga Subbanna passed away here on Thursday night following a cardiac arrest. He was 83.
Mr. Subbanna became popular with the rendering of songs written by Jnanpith Award-winning Kannada writer Kuvempu. He became a household name in Karnataka after he sang Baarisu Kannada Dindimava, written by Kuvempu.
He went on to receive a national award for the song Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta in the film Kaadu Kudure. He was the first Kannada playback singer to get a national award.
He was also an advocate and a notary.
He is survived by wife, son, and daughter S. Bageshree, who is Resident Editor of The Hindu, Karnataka.
