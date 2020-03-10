Noted musicians to perform attwo-day national music festival

HUBBALLI

10 March 2020 21:33 IST

Vasanthagaana will be held in Hubballi on Saturday-Sunday

Connoisseurs of music from Hubballi-Dharwad and surrounding places will get a musical treat this weekend as young and senior artistes of national and international fame will perform in Hubballi on Saturday and Sunday during the Vasanthagaana national music festival.

Hindustani vocalists Pt. Venkatesh Kumar, Vidushi Kalpana Zokarkar from Indore, Pt. Harish Tiwari from New Delhi, Pt. Kaivalyakumar Gurav and Jayateerth Mevundi and flautist Praveen Godkhindi are among the artistes who will be performing during the music festival.

Kshamatha Samsthe, founded by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, has organised the two-day music festival at Gokul Garden on Airport Road in Hubballi. Coordinator of the event and trustee of Kshamatha Samsthe Govind Joshi said that on the both these days, the music concerts would begin as early as at 9.45 a.m. and go on till late evening.

The formal inauguration of the music festival will be held at 1.30 p.m. on Saturday in the presence of Sri Siddheshwar Swami of Jnana Yogashrama, Vijayapura, and Mr. Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the event. On the occasion, senior musicians Pandit Seshagiri Dandapur and table exponent Ravindra Yavagal would be felicitated, Mr. Govind Joshi said.

The inaugural concert will be of Sundari exponent Bheemanna Jadhav and troupe on Saturday at 9.45 a.m. followed by a jugalbandi by vocalists Ramakanth Gaikwad and Aditya Modak of Mumbai.

On Saturday, Sitar exponent Nikhil Joshi, Hindustani vocalists Kumar Maradur, Rajeshwari Patil, Shivani Mirajkar and Krutika Janginmath are scheduled to perform, while Pt. Jayateerth Mevundi will have a jugalbandi with Mandolin exponent U. Rajesh and troupe.

On the second day, the morning concerts will begin at 9.45 a.m. with flautist Praveen Godkhindi and Shadj Godkhindi giving a performance followed by a concert by Pt. Kaivalyakumar Gurav. The other performances on Sunday are by vocalists Pt. Harish Tiwari, Vidushi Kalpana Zokarkar and Pt. Venkatesh Kumar. There will be a sitar and cello jugalbandi by Shubhendu Rao and Saskia Rao.