Noted journalist Ravi Belagere dead

Bengaluru

13 November 2020 11:21 IST

Noted journalist and Kannada writer Ravi Belagere, 62, died of a cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Friday.

Owner and editor of a Kannada tabloid Hai Bangalore, Ravi Belagere was also a novelist and translator. He also started Prarthana, a noted school in South Bengaluru.

Ravi Belagere's tabloid was widely read for its extensive coverage of the underworld. His columns such as Love Lavike, Khaas Baat and Paapigala Lokadalli were popular. Many of them were brought out as books. Hailing from the border district of Ballari, he also translated several Telugu works.

Ravi Belagere authored over 70 books in all, many if which were best sellers.

Constantly finding himself in the middle of controversies, he was pulled up in 2017 by the Karnataka Assembly for his “defamatory writings” against Congress MLA B.M. Nagaraj and BJP MLA S.R. Viswanath. He eventually got relief by the Karnataka High Court in the case. He was also imprisoned in connection with the murder of a journalist Sunil Heggaravalli.