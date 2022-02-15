Noted film personality Bhargavi Narayan passes away

Bhargavi Narayan. File

February 15, 2022 02:11 IST

Film, theatre and small screen artiste Bhargavi Narayan passed away on Monday night at 83. She was suffering from age-related ailments.

Bhargavi had acted in several films, including Eradu Kanasu, Hanthakana Sanchu, Pallavi Anupallavi, Vamshavriksha, Professor Hucchuraya and Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake. She had acted in several popular teleserials such as Mukta. She had acted in scores of plays and was active as radio play artiste as well.

Bhargavi Narayan is survived by four children, including film personalities Prakash Belwadi and Sudha Belwadi, and several grandchildren. She was married to Belavadi Nanjundaiah Narayana, better known as Makeup Nani, who was also an actor and makeup artiste. One of her granddaughters, Samyukta, is also a Kannada film actress.

Bhargavi Narayan’s autobiography, Naanu, Bhargavi , was released in 2012 and went on to win awards including Karnataka Sahitya Academy award. She was also the author of Naa Kanda Nammavaru.

Bhargavi Narayan had pledged her body and it would be donated to St. John’s Hospital, said family sources.