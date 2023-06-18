HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Noted cinematographer Navroze Contractor killed in a bike accident

June 18, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Navroze Contractor

Navroze Contractor | Photo Credit: File Photo

Navroze Contractor, 80, photographer, cinematographer, and writer was killed in a road accident on Sunday morning. 

Mr. Contractor, a bike enthusiast who rode and wrote regularly for bike and car magazines and even made a documentary film Bharat Parikrama on his circumnavigation of India on his motorcycle in 2005, was ironically killed in a bike accident.

As was his practice, he was on a Sunday morning bike ride when he was hit by another bike on Hosur Road. He was shifted to Denkanikottai Hospital in Tamil Nadu, but succumbed to his injuries.

Mr.  Contractor, who hailed from Ahmedabad, had settled down in Bengaluru with his family. He was married to prominent documentary filmmaker Deepa Dhanraj. Mr. Contractor was known for the contributions he made to the documentary scene in India and across the world, shooting several documentaries, including Ballad of Pabu by George Luneau, Dreams of the Dragon’s Children by Pierre Hoffmann, Are you listening? by Martha Stewart, and Last House in Bombay by Luke Jennings.

He also wrote a book The Dreams of the Dragon’s Children, a memoir of his filmmaking experiences in China in 1984. He was also a frequent collaborator with his wife. He also shot several feature films, including Mani Kaul’s Duvidha, Pattabhi Rama Reddy’s Devarakadu, and Shankar Nag’s Lalach. 

Mr. Contractor was a multi-faceted talent. He has had several one-man shows in India and abroad. His photographs of jazz musicians are part of the Smithsonian Museum, Washington DC, while his photographs of artist Bhupen Khakhar are part of the collection at Tate Modern, London. He had recently been working on a collection of photographs on the dying art of ‘kusti’ and ‘akhadas’. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / death / road accident / photography / Tamil Nadu / Ahmedabad

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.