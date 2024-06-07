Not wearing seat belts accounted for highest number of violations in Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway last weekend

Motorists not wearing seat belts accounted for the highest number of traffic violations on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway last weekend.

According to recent post on X by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety), Alok Kumar, the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway recorded a total of 8,156 violations on June 1 and 2, a Saturday and Sunday, out of which “not wearing seat belts” accounted for as high as 6,998 cases.

A high number of cases pertaining to lane violation had also been booked during the two days. As many as 775 vehicles were booked for violating lane discipline during the weekend.

Over-speeding, which was blamed for the high number of deaths reported on the highway in the months after it was thrown open for traffic last year, accounted for 172 cases on June 1 and 2.

A total of 58 cases were booked against motorists for holding or using a mobile phone. Use of mobile phone while driving is also blamed for a large number of road mishaps.

The other violations listed on the two days included five cases of triple riding and 124 cases of not wearing helmets even though entry of two-wheelers on the highway is banned. 23 cases for No Entry and 1 case of Wrong way had also been booked during the weekend, according to senior police official’s social media post.

Fine collection

Out of the total 8,156 cases, a total of 179 cases had been closed after collecting a fine amount of ₹91,500.

While 161 violators of the rule on compulsory wearing of seat belts had paid a total of ₹80,500 at the rate of ₹500 per violation, 14 cases of lane discipline violation had been closed on payment of fine amount totalling ₹7,000.

Four cases of over-speeding had been closed on payment of ₹4,000 at the rate of ₹ 1,000 each.

A total of ₹43,15,000 fine amount towards the violations committed by the motorists during the weekend is yet to be collected.

Mr. Alok Kumar expressed dismay over the high number of violations on the highway every day. In his post, he said the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway is presumed to be used by the “most decent and law-abiding cross-section of citizens of our country”, but it is very “dismaying” to notice the high number of violations every day.

“Please follow traffic rules. You are under constant watch,” he warned.

Cameras

The Bengaluru-Mysuru highway is under the surveillance of Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) radar cameras installed at strategic locations in Ramangaram and Mandya districts through which the National Highway 275 passes.

A total of 10 ITMS radar cameras including five in Ramanagaram district and five more in Mandya district had begun recording the violations on the highway by the motorists. “The traffic violations are instantly sent through sms to the registered mobile number of the vehicle involved in the violation,” said a statement issued by the Mandya district police adding that the owners of the vehicle or the drivers can pay the fine on the spot or online by accessing the website https://payfine.mchallan.com:7271/.

