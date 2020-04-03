Karnataka

Not the time for blame game: KSE

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said that any efforts to draw political mileage by communalising the Tablighi Jamaat congregation should be deplored by civil society.

“The congregation should not be viewed from a communal perspective. No individual should stoop to the level of creating rift in society for political or personal gains by vilifying a particular community,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

Mr. Eshwarappa said both the Central and State governments are striving hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by sending those who attended the congregation to quarantine. Necessary medical assistance would be provided to the persons who attended the congregation having symptoms of the disease, he said.

He said it was not the time to engage in strife or blame game in the name of religion. “In wake of the lockdown, members of the Hindus avoided going to temples on Ramanavami. Likewise, the Muslims are not visiting Masjid on Fridays and Christians are not going to church on Sundays. Such responsible behaviour will help India win the battle against the virus,” he said.

