Not sure if my mother converted: Goolihatti

BJP member from Hosadurga Goolihatti Shekar, whose accusation of his mother being converted during the last legislature session had started the discussion on the anti-conversion Bill, on Thursday surprised all by saying that he was “not sure” about the conversion.

“My mother started going to church with another woman. She had health issues. I do not know if it was conversion,” he told the Legislative Assembly before the anti-conversion Bill was adopted. He said, “My mother was mentally weak and told me that she was feeling good (by going to church). She gave away pictures of Hindu gods and puja materials to a temple.”

Tendering apology multiple times to the larger Christian community for his remarks made earlier in the last session, the legislator said that his grouse was against “some churches” that were indulging in conversion. “Priests in these churches are Lingayats and Bhovis. There are seven churches in my constituency and followers are from Lingayat, Bhovi, Kuruba, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes. The belief is that anybody going there will overcome health issues,” he said. He had complained to then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa two years ago, and that family ties were getting affected owing to conversions, he added.