Not so bright Deepavali for them

Makers and sellers of earthen lamps say demand had never been so low

This year, Deepavali is not going to be bright for the makers and sellers of earthen lamps in Pottery Town. The pandemic, the potters in the area say, will put a dent in their profits at what is usually one of the busiest times of year. Many potters are hoping that business will pick up in the coming days.

The gradual easing of lockdown allowed potters to procure raw materials and restart work. And while business has improved when compared with other festival sales this year, demand for earthen lamps had never been so low for Deepavali, according to Rajshekar G. Udayar, a fifth-generation potter.

Mr. Udayar changes his items of sale for each season every year. “Largely, it’s biryani bowls and coffee or teacups, and, during Dasara and Ganesh Chaturthi, it’s Ganesha idols. For Deepavali, I sell earthen lamps,” he said. He makes a turnover ₹10 lakh during Deepavali — his most profitable season during the year. This year, he is doubtful of making even ₹1 lakh. “I usually take loans, hire about 30 people for three months prior to Deepavali owing to the bulk orders we get. But all that hasn’t happened this time.”

B. Anand, 62, secretary of the potters’ association Kumbara Kara-Kushala Kaigrahika Sahakara, said, “It isn’t just about people not stepping out owing to COVID-19. We used to get bulk orders from IT companies, who give lamps to their employees. But this year, everyone’s working from home. So, those orders were cancelled too.”

Vinay Prashant, co-founder of Tamaala Art Merchandise, sells handmade earthen lamps made by potters in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. He, too, has observed a drop in sales. “Sales have been low this year, but not as bad as we expected. We have been selling a lot of lamps online. Usually, we sell about 80,000 lamps; this year it will be about 50,000, which isn’t bad, considering this is a pandemic year,” he said, adding the goodwill of the public to support artisans has contributed to sales.