Not ready to take charge of Mandya: Minister

February 19, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda has made it clear that he is not ready to shoulder the responsibility of Minister in charge of Mandya district.

Fielding reporters’ queries in Mandya, Mr. Gowda, who has been elected as a BJP MLA from K.R. Pet constituency in Mandya during the December 2019 bypolls, said he was already committed to discharging the responsibilities in Shivamogga, where he is the Minister in charge of the district.

He said it will not be possible for him to take up the responsibility of Mandya district at this juncture.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recently relieved Revenue Minister R. Ashok as the Minister in charge of Mandya district barely two weeks after he had taken charge, replacing Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah.

Mr. Ashok had been relieved of the charge after he requested for the same in a letter to the Chief Minister, days after sections of the BJP in Mandya carried out a poster campaign against his appointment.

Meanwhile, Mr. Narayana Gowda said the Chief Minister can consider Mr. Gopalaiah or Minister for Higher Education Ashwath Narayan or Mr. Ashok for the responsibilities. He said all these Ministers would not face any difficulty in winning the Assembly elections from their respective constituencies.

However, he said a decision in the regard will have to be taken by the Chief Minister.

Mr. Narayana Gowda was one of the JD(S) MLAs, who resigned from the party in 2019, leading to the collapse of the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD (S) coalition government. He subsequently joined the BJP and contested from K.R. Pet in the byelection and retained the seat as a BJP MLA.