Not possible to waive or relax payment of property tax, govt. tells High Court

The State government on Thursday told the High Court of Karnataka that it has rejected a representation given by a petitioner, who had sought waiver or relaxation in payment of property tax for 2020–21 for all local authorities across the State.
An endorsement given to the petitioner in this regard was submitted before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi during the hearing of a PIL petition, filed by K. Gurudhatta, a resident of Banashankari in Bengaluru.
Pointing out that local authorities across the State, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, are required to provide various health and basic amenities to citizens during COVID-19, the government said in its response to the petitioner’s plea that any concession or relaxation in payment of property tax would further deteriorate financial conditions of the local authorities which are already facing financial crunch.
The petitioner had sought a direction to the government to consider a representation, given on May 11, seeking exemption or relaxation in payment of property tax as the landowners too have lost revenue from properties owing to non-payment of rent by tenants in view of the pandemic.
Following a notice issued by the court, the government on August 24 rejected the representation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath