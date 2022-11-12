Karnataka

‘Not paid our due for attending rally’

A group of over 40 labourers from Shidlaghatta, Chickballapur district, on Saturday alleged that they were not paid ₹500 as promised for attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Devanahalli on Friday. 

The group protested in Shidlaghatta and spoke to television channels in which the they alleged that the person taking them was to pay a day’s earnings, but the promise was not kept. “We were given breakfast but no lunch. At the end of the day, the person who took us tried offering us ₹100 and insulted us,” the leader of the group told the television channel. The group even tried to lodge a police complaint, sources said. However, the Shidlaghatta police said no such group approached them with a complaint. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2022 9:48:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/not-paid-our-due-for-attending-rally/article66129289.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY