Not paid for 3 months, guest lecturers in Karnataka seek rations, LPG cylinder

August 02, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

The delay in release of honorarium to guest lecturers in degree colleges in Karnataka has prompted them to seek rations and essentials, including rice, milk, an LPG cylinder, and tomatoes, among other items.

Guest lecturers of the Government First Grade College at Holehonnur in Bhadravati taluk submitted a memorandum to the principal on August 1. The memorandum, which has gone viral on social media, has a list of 10 essential items, including 25 kg of rice, 5 kg of tomato, 10 kg of onion, 2 kg of tur dal, garlic, ginger, chilli, and an LPG cylinder.

The lecturers said they had not been paid for the last 3 months. As a result, they are unable to meet the basic needs of the families. They sought grant of the essentials so that their families could survive until the government releases their dues.

Dr. Somashekhar, president of the association of guest lecturers, said that lecturers of one college had submitted such a memorandum, but lecturers across Karnataka are facing the problem of non-payment of dues.

“The government should release their payment at the earliest. Besides, the services of guest lecturers should not be terminated after 10 months,” he said.

