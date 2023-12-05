HamberMenu
Not Opposition, but well-wishers in my own party backstabbed me, says B.K. Hariprasad

December 05, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau
Senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad attended the Legislative Council session for the first time after the formation of the Congress government, in Belagavi on Tuesday. 

| Photo Credit:

Senior Congress leader and MLC B.K. Hariprasad, who is upset over not being made a Minister in the State Cabinet, told the Upper House on Tuesday that his own “well-wishers” in the party backstabbed him in politics and none of the Opposition members had harmed him in any way.

Mr. Hariprasad, who attended the Legislative Council session for the first time after the formation of the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said he could not thank the members of the House while demitting the office as the then Leader of the Opposition due to a programme of the All India Congress Committee. Hence he was requesting Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to allow him to extend his gratitude to all the members.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, Mr. Hariprasad had gone on record saying that he knew how to make a Chief Minister or to force a Chief Minister to step down. In an indirect reference to Mr. Siddaramaiah, the senior Congress leader at a programme had taunted Congress leaders for invoking the legacy of the former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs, emphasising that mere association with his car does not make one Devraj Urs. He stressed the importance of implementing Urs’s principles and ideologies. Mr. Hariprasad had also mentioned that individuals wearing a Hublot watch and khaki shorts underneath their dhoti were not true socialists.

