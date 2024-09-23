ADVERTISEMENT

Not obliged to respond to all communications from Raj Bhavan and government would use discretion to answer, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwar

Updated - September 23, 2024 02:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Acknowledging that the Governor is within his right to seek information from Ministers, the Home Minister said that the precedent is Chief Minister or Chief Secretary meeting the Governor to explain issues in certain circumstances, or the Home Minister meeting the Governor to explain the law and order situation

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister G. Parameshwar (right) | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Taking exception to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking details on ‘day-to-day administration’, Home Minister G. Parameshwar said that the State Government is not obliged to respond to all communication from Raj Bhavan and government would use discretion to answer.

Karnataka Governor seeking information on petty issues: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

“Governor has a responsible and honourable position. For the first time, he has been asking information on day-to-day administration. The Governor’s responsibility is to protect the ideals enshrined in the Constitution. The day-to-day administration is the responsibility of the Chief Minister and the government. I have never heard of a Governor seeking information and interfering in day-to-day administration,” Mr. Parameshwar told mediapersons in Bengaluru on September 23.

The Home Minister said, “It is not necessary to respond to all (communications). There is no obligation also to respond to the Governor. We will answer to those of his communication wherever it is found necessary.

Governor seeks information from government of Karnataka

“I have been in politics for 35 years. I have seen many Governors and Chief Ministers. Never in the past has such a situation arisen. There are no examples of Governor seeking information on decisions and administration from the government.”

Acknowledging that the Governor is within his right to seek information from Ministers, the Home Minister said that the precedent is Chief Minister or Chief Secretary meeting the Governor to explain issues in certain circumstances, or the Home Minister meeting the Governor to explain the law and order situation. “Writing letters and seeking information on a daily basis, however, is against the spirit of the Constitution,” he added.

Mr. Parameshwar said that the government opposed the Governor’s move to issue show cause notice to a democratically elected Chief Minister.

“We did not protest without a reason. There was no report or investigation. A show-cause notice was issued without reviewing the complaint.”

He also said that the Governor is following different yardsticks for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy.

“The cabinet responded to the show-cause notice after discussions. There is no secrecy. The Constitution provides us the right to  advice the Governor. We have asked Governor to review his decision in the matter.”

