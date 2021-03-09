Not much for Kalyana Karnataka in Budget

No budgetary allocations for most projects announced; development of a ring road in Raichur proposed

The State Budget presented by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday did not meet many demands and expectations that Kalyana Karnataka leaders had raised. However, it announced many projects for the region, but without any allocations.

One of the major demands that had been pushed by the leaders of the region was increasing the special grants to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), which was established to implement the Special Status accorded to the region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, from ₹1,500 crore to ₹2,000 crore remain unfulfilled as the Chief Minister did not make any change in the allocation.

People from Raichur had expected allocation of at least ₹100 crore for the development of Raichur University which was recently carved out of Gulbarga University. However, no funds were allocated.

The Budget made some announcements that looked like were vague statements with no budgetary support. For instance, the budget proposed the development of a ring road for Raichur with the assistance from National Highway Authority, a Horticultural Technological Park for Sirivara village in Koppal district, and a dry chilli market at Aladahalli village in Ballari district. It announced a special incentive package for the agricultural implements production cluster underway in Bidar. It also promised to develop necessary infrastructure facilities for the new Vijayanagara district that has been carved out from Ballari. However, no budgetary allocations were made.

Construction of a balancing reservoir near Navali village in Koppal district as a measure to replenish the deficit of water storage in Tungabhadra Reservoir due to accumulation of large quantity of silt had been a major demand of farmers from Koppal, Raichur and Ballari districts. The Chief Minister said the project would be implemented at the earliest after consultation with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. However, no budgetary allocation was made.

Drug park to be built

Developing a Bulk Drug Park having world-class infrastructure facilities at a cost of ₹1,478 crore with assistance of the Central government on 1,500 acres of industrial land at Kadechuru industrial area in Yadgir district appeared to be a major announcement for the region.

However, it is basically a Union government project with State government assistance and the State government share in the total project cost not mentioned in the Budget.

Similarly, it proposed to start a burn injuries treatment and plastic surgery division at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), but no additional funds would be provided for it as the Budget mentioned that the project was to be taken up from the funds allocated to KKRDB.

Solar power park

The Budget also proposed to establish 500 MW Solar Power Park in 1,551 acres at a cost of ₹350 crore at Firozabad in Kalaburagi taluk through private developers for sale of energy outside the State through Inter-State Transmission System network as proposed by Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd.