Not many willing to spare time for flood relief work in Karnataka

Already faced with the herculean task of taking up relief and rehabilitation work in flood-ravaged villages, the State government is now facing another challenge — that of finding volunteers to go to villages to help in this work. Although there have been liberal contributions in terms of money and goods, when it comes to taking up cleaning, disinfection and related works, the authorities are finding a shortage of manpower.

According to an official monitoring flood relief works, this has been the trend in the past few decades. As contributors are hesitant to give their time for the cause, the State government has now turned to non-governmental organisations and volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) for help.

Apart from asking NGOs to work with it on public health and prevention of epidemics, the government has invited NSS volunteers to help in cleaning, supplying drinking water, and relocating people from relief centres to temporary sheds.

This attempt, however, has not been received well. The search for NSS volunteers in 12 districts has yielded only 15,000 of them. “We would have been happy if we had at least 25,000 [volunteers]. While students of PU and first grade colleges are willing, those from professional colleges and PG courses are reluctant,” the officer said, adding that the authorities were now considering seeking the help of NCC cadets and Scouts and Guides.

In Belagavi alone, registrations have not crossed 800, while the demand is for 1,400 volunteers. “The worst-affected taluks will need 200 volunteers while the less-affected ones will need 125. But we are yet to get a confirmation of the final figure of volunteers willing to work in villages,” a nodal officer said.

There are practical issues, too. College administrations want to work only in villages near Belagavi or the taluk headquarters, and NSS officers have their own complaints. Speaking to The Hindu on condition of anonymity, an NSS officer of a Belagavi college said there was no clarity in the order on who would provide funds for logistical support, equipment and food for the volunteers.

“The second challenge is that of clearing the mountains of debris deposited by the streams, which requires the use of earth movers. This apart, there are issues of hygiene and epidemics. Ordinary college students are not trained in handling such situations,” the NSS officer said.

The government on Thursday issued an order asking Deputy Commissioners to provide logistical support for flood relief activities, including post-flood cleaning and shifting of people of relief centres. According to a zilla panchayat official, the gram panchayats have ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh for cleaning activities, apart from funds under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. “But that may not be sufficient,” he said.