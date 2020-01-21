Not many takers for luxury bus service to Mysuru airport

Despite the “not-very-impressive” response to its luxury bus service to the Mysuru airport, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is keen to add services to the airport as and when more flights were introduced under the UDAN scheme.

As of now, the KSRTC operates five services to the airport from the city bus stand, with 10 trips in total. The service is scheduled as per the arrival and departure of flights. The luxury AC bus service, modelled on the lines of ‘Vayu Vajra’ in Bengaluru, was launched a while back for passenger convenience.

Sources in the corporation said that unlike in Bengaluru, where the BMTC operates round-the-clock buses to Kempegowda International Airport, the service has not found many takers in Mysuru. Passengers seem to prefer private modes of transport to get to the airport though the KSRTC had done publicity on the airport service both at Mysuru airport as well as the city bus stand.

The KSRTC also had plans to operate services to the airport from some prime localities, including Hebbal (as the Infosys campus and some IT companies are located in the Hebbal Industrial Area), but the launch seems to have been put off for want of patronage for the existing services. Also, KSRTC had plans to link the airport services via the city’s leading star hotels to benefit passengers, particularly tourists.

The transport corporation launched bus services to the airport on the request of the airport authorities following the launch of more flights linking the city. The KSRTC urban division has 36 Volvo AC buses that are currently operated on various routes, including Chamundi Hills, KRS, and Hebbal. The airport service was the fourth new route the KSRTC introduced under its luxury segment.

Mysuru is now linked by air to Goa, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Belagavi, and Chennai. Flights to Kochi have been temporarily suspended. There are plans to provide air connectivity to Mysuru from Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Tirupati, and Shirdi as well.

Divisional Controller Nagaraj said the patronage for the service is better from the airport to the bus stand. “We have put up details at the airport lounge. Once travellers become aware of our services, we hope to get good response to our service. Our crew members update information, if any, and accordingly operate the schedules,” he said.

From the city bus stand to the airport, buses run at 6.50 a.m., 10.35 a.m., 1.55 p.m., 5.40 p.m., and 7 p.m. From the airport to the bus stand, buses start at 8.20 a.m., 11.55 a.m., 3.05 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8.30 p.m.