Not just dengue, viral fever and respiratory infections too on the rise in Bengaluru

It is not just dengue that is causing alarm among the public and health authorities in the city. Hospitals are seeing a rush of patients with flu-like illness along with upper and lower respiratory infections for almost a month now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors said out of every 10 patients with high-grade fever and flu-like symptoms, six to seven patients have viral fever. The rest report a plummeting platelet count and are diagnosed with dengue and other vector-borne diseases including chikungunya. Apart from viral fever, some are also reporting allergic respiratory disorders such as bronchial asthma and lung and upper respiratory tract infections.

Common symptoms

Attributing the rise in fever cases to intermittent rains and fluctuating weather, doctors said patients are reporting common symptoms that include high-grade fever, chills, body pain, dry cough, headache, stuffy nose, sore throat, and wheezing in some cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

K.R. Ravindra, professor of Medicine at Sapthagiri Medical College who recently retired as head of the Department of Geriatric Medicine at Bangalore Medical College and Research Centre (BMCRI), said he is seeing an increasing number of patients with flu-like symptoms and respiratory infections. Those with pre-existing chest infections such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, bronchial asthma, and chronic bronchitis are reporting worsening of symptoms. “Apart from dengue, some patients are also testing positive for typhoid,” he said.

“Rain triggers bronchial spasms in those susceptible to allergic reactions and the number of cases may further go up post rain. Viral fever is contagious and the best recourse is to take precautions to stay fit. Patients should keep warm and eat cooked food,” Dr. Ravindra said.

Across all age groups

Parimala V. Thirumalesh, senior consultant - Neonatology and Paediatrics at Aster CMI Hospital, said the surge in flu cases is across all age groups. “The influenza virus is contagious, and prevention remains our best defence. Practicing good hygiene, like frequent handwashing and covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, can significantly reduce transmission,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If one experiences flu-like symptoms, early medical attention is essential to prevent complications. Hydration, rest, with proper medications can help alleviate symptoms, but severe cases may require antiviral treatment,” the doctor said.

Subrata Das, who heads the department of Internal Medicine and Diabetology at Sakra World Hospital, said along with dengue he is also seeing patients with respiratory infections like adenovirus and influenza, and waterborne diseases such as rotavirus-induced Diarrhoea. “These conditions share some overlapping symptoms, leading to confusion and delayed diagnosis, and these mostly occur during monsoon,” he said.

Similar symptoms

“Both dengue and dengue-like ailments present with similar symptoms, including high fever lasting four-five days, followed by persistent severe headache, joint and muscle pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and skin rash for an additional three-four days. Dengue test results often come back negative when conducted within the first two days of symptom onset because the viral markers are not yet detectable. It is crucial to test at the right time to confirm the diagnosis,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.