HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Not in touch with Congress’, says Swaroop

March 03, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) leader H.P. Swaroop, an aspirant for the JD(S) ticket in Hassan constituency, has said neither any Congress leader contacted him, nor has he tried to contact any Congress leader.

Mr. Swaroop issued a press release on Friday to react to media reports suggesting that KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar was in touch with him.

The reports, he said, were baseless and far from the truth. “For me, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda is God, and senior leaders of the party H.D. Kumaraswamy and H.D. Revanna are those who provided me an opportunity in politics”, he said.

Mr. Swaroop, son of former MLA late H.S. Prakash, and Bhavani Revanna, wife of Mr. H.D.Revanna, are among the contenders for the JD(S) ticket. During a recent visit to Hassan, Mr. Shivakumar, reacting to a reporter’s question, said the party was in touch with several leaders of other parties in Hassan.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.