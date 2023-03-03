‘Not in touch with Congress’, says Swaroop

March 03, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Hassan

JD(S) leader H.P. Swaroop, an aspirant for the JD(S) ticket in Hassan constituency, has said neither any Congress leader contacted him, nor has he tried to contact any Congress leader.

Mr. Swaroop issued a press release on Friday to react to media reports suggesting that KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar was in touch with him.

The reports, he said, were baseless and far from the truth. “For me, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda is God, and senior leaders of the party H.D. Kumaraswamy and H.D. Revanna are those who provided me an opportunity in politics”, he said.

Mr. Swaroop, son of former MLA late H.S. Prakash, and Bhavani Revanna, wife of Mr. H.D.Revanna, are among the contenders for the JD(S) ticket. During a recent visit to Hassan, Mr. Shivakumar, reacting to a reporter’s question, said the party was in touch with several leaders of other parties in Hassan.