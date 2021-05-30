Not in race for CM post: Nirani

KALABURAGI

30 May 2021 05:22 IST

Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani made it clear that he was not an aspirant for the post of Chief Minister. “I am not in the race. It is speculation by a section of the media. I have not visited Bengaluru for the last few days. I am completely engaged in COVID-19 containment activities in Bilagi and Kalaburagi. B.S. Yediyurappa is our leader and the government will work under him,” he said at a press conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

After chairing a meeting of legislators and district-level officers from Kalaburagi district, Mr. Nirani, who was also the in-charge Minister for Kalaburagi, announced that the administration would come up with Kalaburagi Mission 2020-2050 to fundamentally transform the district which had been one of the backward ones in the State as per Dr. D.M. Nanjundappa panel.

“The mission envisages the all-round development of the district in the next 30 years. Agriculture, industry, irrigation, education, health and other core areas would be focused on. The mission would be implemented in three phases each having ten–year duration,” he said adding that he would spend a whole day with the intellectuals and subject experts in the district discussing the initiative and taking their suggestions.

Advertising

Advertising

On the poor ranking of Kalaburagi in SSLC results, Mr. Nirani said the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction under whose tenure the district bagged the first rank bin the SSLC results would be summoned to Kalaburagi and asked them to share their efforts and experiences with their counterpart in Kalaburagi.

On the State’s financial aility to handle COVID-19, Mr. Nirani said that there was no dearth of funds to deal with the pandemic.