Not in anyone’s interest for any stir to be prolonged, RSS says on farm protests

Bengaluru

20 March 2021 01:48 IST

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on the ongoing farmer’s agitation, said ‘anti-national forces are trying to create an environment of disturbance and instability in the country to achieve their political ends’, in an official booklet distributed to media at the ongoing Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in the city on Friday.

Calling for a resolution on the issue, the RSS said: “It is not in anyone’s interest for any kind of agitation to be prolonged for a long time. It is also a matter of concern that day to day life is affected due to the agitations.”

“Discussions are a must, but with a view to finding a solution... The problem becomes more serious when anti-national and anti-social forces try to thwart the ongoing efforts towards a solution. The leadership of the protest agitation should not allow such a situation to arise... We believe that there are no unsolvable problems. What is needed is sincere effort. In a democracy, all have the freedom of expressing their views, but none can be given the right to create disturbance and instability in the country,” it further said.

