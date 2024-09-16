PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for singling out the violence at Nagamangala during the Ganesha celebrations in Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not fair on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to point out the violent incident in Nagamangala and comment that the State Government has failed to maintain law and order. There are over 60,000 Ganesha idols installed across Karnataka, and the celebrations are on in full swing. It is a single isolated incident. The police officers will handle it effectively. We should not blow it out of proportion,” he told reporters in Belagavi on September 15.

To a query, Satish Jarkiholi said that the arrest of BJP MLA Munirathna was not politically motivated. “He has been seen using abusive language against some persons, including some women. Did the Congress ask him to do that? It is wrong to say that the arrest is politically motivated,” he said.

He said that the financial burden on the Belagavi city corporation had been reduced as the urban local body had decided to return land to the owners rather than take up work of widening a road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.