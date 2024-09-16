GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Not fair for PM to single out violence at Nagamangala while 60,000 other Ganesh celebrations in Karnataka were peaceful, says Minister

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said ‘we should not blow it out of proportion’

Published - September 16, 2024 12:24 pm IST - belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka’s PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

Karnataka’s PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi | Photo Credit: File photo

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for singling out the violence at Nagamangala during the Ganesha celebrations in Karnataka.

“It is not fair on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to point out the violent incident in Nagamangala and comment that the State Government has failed to maintain law and order. There are over 60,000 Ganesha idols installed across Karnataka, and the celebrations are on in full swing. It is a single isolated incident. The police officers will handle it effectively. We should not blow it out of proportion,” he told reporters in Belagavi on September 15.

To a query, Satish Jarkiholi said that the arrest of BJP MLA Munirathna was not politically motivated. “He has been seen using abusive language against some persons, including some women. Did the Congress ask him to do that? It is wrong to say that the arrest is politically motivated,” he said.

He said that the financial burden on the Belagavi city corporation had been reduced as the urban local body had decided to return land to the owners rather than take up work of widening a road.

