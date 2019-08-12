Not enthusiastic enough to celebrate Id

Having taken shelter in one of the rehabilitation centres in Mudhol taluk, Abdul Hafiz Shaikh and family are recalling last year’s Bakrid when all of them celebrated the festival together.

But this year, it is going to be, perhaps, one of the worst Bakrids in their life as they have no enthusiasm left in the wake of the natural calamity that has played a cruel game in the life of people in the region.

After being forced to leave their houses in Nandagaon after the village was marooned in the flood waters, the family, leave alone celebrating the festival, is fervently hoping that its house is intact so that it could go back as soon as possible.

“The day we go back to our house, it will be real Id for us,” he said.

Monday of August 2019 will remain etched in the memories of Muslims of Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts whose houses have been inundated in the flood waters forcing them to leave their house to save their lives.

Muslims who have not been affected by the floods are also not really happy after coming to know that innumerable people from the community are suffering.

“It is surely a sad day for all of us as our brethren are unable to enjoy the festival. Though we have not been affected from the floods, we are feeling pain for those who cannot celebrate Id this year due to floods,” Sayed Imran Quadri, a moulvi, said.

He appealed to people to pray for the safety and early return of the flood-affected persons to their houses.

Meanwhile, flood-affected persons did not have respite as water level continued to rise in the Krishna in the two districts.

Assistant Commissioner of Jamkhandi Ikram Sharif told The Hindu that though the situation has remained critical, those affected have been shifted to rehabilitation centres.

He said that within three-four days, the water level may start receding which will help the district administration to focus on rebuilding damaged houses and assess the total damage for giving compensation.

Meanwhile, in Vijayapura district, 28 villages have been affected with standing crops damaged. Houses in eight of these villages have been partially submerged.

Nearly 2,000 persons have been evacuated from the affected villages.

On Sunday, the total inflow into the Almatti dam was recorded at 5.3 lakh cusecs, while 6 lakh cusecs were being discharged from the dam.