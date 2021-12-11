Not enough discussion yet on anti-conversion Bill

Bengaluru

11 December 2021 23:28 IST

It is unlikely to be introduced in this session

The much-talked about anti-conversion Bill might be delayed as adequate discussions have not taken place on it within the Government. This comes amid opposition to the Bill from the Christian community that has intensified over the past few weeks.

Enquiries in the Home and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry revealed that though the BJP Government had announced its keeness to bring in the Bill, adequate discussion had not taken place. The draft Bill was yet to be circulated and properly discussed among the departments concerned, sources said, indicating that it was unlikely that the Bill would be piloted in the ensuing session. “At present, it looks very unlikely that the Bill would be moved in the Winter session,” a senior functionary in the Law and Parlimentary Affairs Ministry said. According to sources in the Home Department, the Bill is still being processed and has to be vetted by some five departments.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told The Hindu that efforts were being made to place the Bill before the legislature in the Winter session, but indicated that chances of it being introduced were slim. “There will be another Cabinet in Belagavi. Let us see,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He also said that the Bill would be discussed before being piloted and that the Government would consider the points raised by the Christian community. “We are not bringing the Bill against Christianity and Christians need not fear. There will be no problem to practise their religion peacefully. The Bill is against forced conversion,” he said.