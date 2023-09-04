Not conventional idol-makers, but in love with the art

September 04, 2023 09:30 am | Updated September 02, 2023 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

While Bengaluru boasts of a rich tradition of artisans carrying forward their ancestral artistic heritage, it also has individuals from diverse backgrounds who passionately pursue these crafts. Pottery Town in Bengaluru also has artisans like Sandeep S. and Arun Kumar, who are not from the Kumbara community of traditional potters but have honed their skill in pottery.

Mr. Sandeep was a passionate artist since childhood and wanted to pursue his career in it. During his undergraduate course at Ken School of Art, he discovered his love for clay work, pottery, and sculpting. Mr. Sandeep went on to do his Masters in Bengaluru University. He is now a practicing artiste and teaches the art form at various schools and colleges.

On being asked if he faces challenges as a contemporary sculptor among a community of Kumbara artisans, Mr. Sandeep says the only challenge he has faced is to find a studio space for his work. He says, “I do not practice the traditional style or create the same work the Kumbara community does. My style is more contemporary and creative. I make murals and sculptures in my own style. I do not compete with the traditional artists, and they do not compete with me. They don’t make the murals I make, and I do not make the Ganesha idols and other traditional clay work they do. We believe that these are two different art forms and have learnt to live in the same community without any differences.”

On the other hand, Mr. Arun Kumar, an artist who was born and brought up in Pottery Town, says that it was a challenge growing up as an artist who was not from the Kumbara community. “I started pottery work in 2006 when I was in school, It was something that I had to force myself into as my family was not financially stable, and I needed a part-time job to support them. I worked with the Kumbara community, helped them with small chores, and slowly started learning the art form. As I grew up, I realised that I was passionate about pottery and sculpting and decided to make a career out of it. I began making my own Ganesha idols and lamps during the festive season,” he said.

Not being part of the community did pose some problems. “As I grew older it started getting harder. We have a community kiln where we fire all our artwork. I was not allowed to use the kiln since I was not a member, I did not hold an authorised card. However, I took it up as a challenge, looked up schemes and courses provided by the government, and trained myself in the art form. Now I have an authorised card and I am allowed to use the community kiln. Things are better, but as an outsider, there is some kind of challenge always,” Mr Kumar added.

Mr. Kumar, like many potters and sculptors, also teaches pottery and sculpting in schools and colleges. He regularly conducts workshops, sells clay utensils, and also makes contemporary murals.

