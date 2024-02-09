ADVERTISEMENT

Not contesting Lok Sabha elections, says Mahadevappa

February 09, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Sunil is a Congress member and worked for the party candidates’ success in the last three elections. He did not get a ticket to fight the Assembly polls yet, says the Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in charge of Mysuru H.C. Mahadevappa speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Friday, February 9, clarified that he is not a candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “I am not contesting the polls,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said no discussion has occurred on fielding some ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet in the Lok Sabha polls.

When asked whether his son Sunil Bose was a ticket aspirant for the Chamarajanagar LS seat, he said Mr. Sunil is a Congress member and worked for the party candidates’ success in the last three elections. He did not get a ticket to fight the Assembly polls yet he worked for the party candidates. He worked for the victory of Darshan Dhruvanarayana in Nanjangud seat, the Minister said, while hinting that his son was the ticket aspirant.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Congress was preparing for the polls and working out strategies to win the elections.

On BJP’s accusations that the Congress leaders attended Suttur Jatra Mahotsava after eating non-veg food, the Minister asked, “Did they offer us the non-veg food?”

“They (BJP leaders) issue such statements when they cannot do anything else. They should not make such remarks. I condemn such comments,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US