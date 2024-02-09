GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Not contesting Lok Sabha elections, says Mahadevappa

Sunil is a Congress member and worked for the party candidates’ success in the last three elections. He did not get a ticket to fight the Assembly polls yet, says the Minister

February 09, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister in charge of Mysuru H.C. Mahadevappa speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday.

Minister in charge of Mysuru H.C. Mahadevappa speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Friday, February 9, clarified that he is not a candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “I am not contesting the polls,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said no discussion has occurred on fielding some ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet in the Lok Sabha polls.

When asked whether his son Sunil Bose was a ticket aspirant for the Chamarajanagar LS seat, he said Mr. Sunil is a Congress member and worked for the party candidates’ success in the last three elections. He did not get a ticket to fight the Assembly polls yet he worked for the party candidates. He worked for the victory of Darshan Dhruvanarayana in Nanjangud seat, the Minister said, while hinting that his son was the ticket aspirant.

He said the Congress was preparing for the polls and working out strategies to win the elections.

On BJP’s accusations that the Congress leaders attended Suttur Jatra Mahotsava after eating non-veg food, the Minister asked, “Did they offer us the non-veg food?”

“They (BJP leaders) issue such statements when they cannot do anything else. They should not make such remarks. I condemn such comments,” he said.

