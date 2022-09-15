Not aware of programme held in Hassan: Revanna

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 15, 2022 19:43 IST

Former Minister H.D. Revanna has said he was not aware of the programme organised in memory of former MLA H.S. Prakash in Hassan recently. Nobody had spoken to him about the programme, he told the media 0n Thursday.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) State president C.M. Ibrahim, and others attended the programme held on September 13.. When journalists brought his attention to the programme, Mr. Revanna evaded a reply stating that he was not informed about the programme.

Fans of Mr. Prakash had organised the programme. It turned out to be an event to project Mr. Prakash’s son H.P. Swaroop, a strong contender for JD(S) ticket in the coming elections. Mr. Revanna and his two sons, Prajwal Revanna, Lok Sabha member and Suraj Revanna, MLC, had not attended the programme.

Mr. Revanna, also chairman of Hassan Milk Union, had been to Delhi to participate in the World Dairy Summit. He said the summit was held in Delhi after 48 years. The last time it was held in Delhi was in 1974. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took part in the programme. I was expecting the PM to announce funds to boost the dairy sector in Karnataka. However, he did not do so,” he said.

