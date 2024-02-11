Not an aspirant for Mandya Lok Sabha seat, Nikhil Kumaraswamy clarifies

February 11, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amid speculation over his possible candidature from Mandya Lok Sabha seat, Janata Dal (Secular) Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy on February 11, said that rumours over his contesting as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate was far from the truth.

“I am not a person who takes a U-turn. I am not a ticket aspirant for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. I have told this in the past too. I had lost the 2019 elections from Mandya and, naturally, local leaders and workers want me to contest,” he told reporters here on Sunday after meeting the party’s “digital warriors.” He said that he had also heard the rumours of his candidature over the last four days, and that he was very sure about the decision.

Acknowledging that there is pressure from party leaders and workers, Mr. Nikhil said that he had travelled around Mandya for party work. “I want to strengthen the JD(S) and BJP alliance in the State and ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi is elected for the third term. My focus will be on all the 28 seats in the State.”

Responding to questions of BJP leader and former MLA Preetham Gowda’s opposition to seat-sharing in Mandya and Hassan, he said that the BJP’s central leaders and JD(S) top leadership will soon bring an end to such confusions. “Only time will answer. You should have patience till then.”

