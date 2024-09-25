ADVERTISEMENT

Not afraid of Lokayukta probe: Chief Minister

Updated - September 25, 2024 10:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

I am determined to face everything. After discussing with legal experts, I will decide on the next course of action: Siddaramaiah

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressing the media on the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he was “not afraid” of the Lokayukta probe ordered by a Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment scam.

The Chief Minister posted on X, “It has come to my attention through the media that the Special Court for Elected Representatives has ordered an investigation by the Mysuru Lokayukta. I will provide a detailed response after receiving the full copy of the order. I am ready to face the investigation and continue the legal fight. As I said yesterday, I repeat today: there is no question of fearing an investigation. I am determined to face everything. After discussing with legal experts, I will decide on the next course of action.”

‘Officials may be at fault’

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, speaking on the Lokayukta being asked to investigate the MUDA case, said, “We are confident that the Chief Minister is not involved in the case. If at all, officials may be at fault. I can confidently say that the Chief Minister will come out clean.”

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising the MUDA issue in an election rally in Haryana, he said, “Those who want to do politics do politics. There is a difference between politics and law.”

On protests by the BJP demanding Mr. Siddaramaiah’s resignation, he said, “There are investigations going on against Union Ministers in many cases, aren’t they continuing in power? Take their resignation first and then demand the Chief Minister’s resignation.”

‘Not satisfied with judgment’

Earlier in the day, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, “We have not got justice and the judgment is not satisfactory.”

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Dr. Parameshwara said while advocates were placing the arguments in the case, the judge had specifically asked the counsels to present the role of the Chief Minister in the alleged MUDA scam. But, in the ruling, the role of the Chief Minister is not specifically mentioned. The judgment should have explained his role, the Minister said.

Dr. Parameshwara ruled out the resignation of Mr. Siddaramaiah. “The Chief Minister will discuss the matter with the legal team and take a call on approaching a Division Bench, and further the Supreme Court,” he said.

