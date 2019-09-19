Not accused of terrorism, no point keeping me in endless custody: DKS

A Delhi court deferred till Thursday the hearing on the bail plea of Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, arrested in a money-laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Wednesday posted the matter for hearing on September 19 at 3 p.m. after the ED sought adjournment.

It told the court that Additional Solicitor-General K.M. Nataraj was not available so the matter should be posted for Thursday.

Earlier in the court, Mr. Shivakumar said there was no point keeping him in ‘endless custody’ since he was not accused of ‘terrorism’ or any other heinous offence. His counsels, A.M. Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi, said he had already given information about his ₹800 crore property in the election affidavit and had said “if I [politician] gave wrong information, it can lead to prosecution”.

At the brief hearing, Mr. Shivakumar’s counsel added that of ₹108 crore sent to Mr. Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya’s bank account, ₹40 crore was a loan from him, which was also shown as money laundering.